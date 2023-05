For the second time in three days, we have a reader report about a stolen Jeep Wrangler. This time, from Caitlyn:

Date: 5/25-5/26 between 5 pm and 8 am

Location: 42nd and Genesee, car was parked in front of the West Seattle Christian Church.

Vehicle: 2001 Jeep Wrangler, dark blue, hard top.

Vehicle was locked and no keys were inside.

License: CFV5778

If you have a sighting to call in to police, the report # to refer to is 23-144737.