Travel, taste, sip, sail, bowl, climb … West Seattle Food Bank’s silent auction, open to all, right now

Thanks to generous donors, including many local businesses, the West Seattle Food Bank has a fun collection of items on which you can bid today and/or tomorrow even if you’re not going to the WSFB’s gala Saturday night.

The West Seattle Food Bank’s 16th Annual Instruments of Change Gala & Auction will be held tomorrow, May 6th, at The Hall at Fauntleroy. The event aims to raise funds to support the organization’s mission of providing necessities such as food, clothing, and shelter to individuals and families in need. The gala will feature a happy hour, silent and live auction along with a sit-down dinner. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about the work of the West Seattle Food Bank and its impact on the community.

If you did not register for the in-person event, but would still like to support, West Seattle Food Bank is hosting its silent auction online and anyone is welcome to participate. Many items are available for bid, all donated by generous local businesses and individuals. This is a great opportunity to support the organization and its mission. The auction opened this morning and will close Saturday, May 6 at 7 pm.

In addition to the online auction, donations are being accepted to support the West Seattle Food Bank. Every contribution, no matter how big or small, can make a difference in the lives of those struggling with food insecurity.

For more information about the West Seattle Food Bank gala, online auction, or to make a donation, go here!