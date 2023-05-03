TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday info, with closure continuing for ramp to NB 99

6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Wednesday, May 3rd. We start with a continuing closure that started Tuesday evening:

The ramp from the eastbound West Seattle Bridge to northbound Highway 99 is closed until WSDOT – which is accountable for the ramp, as it’s a state structure – can repair a large hole that started blowing out tires during Tuesday’s pm commute (WSB coverage here). WSDOT had hoped to fix it quickly but realized it was a bigger job than first believed. We will find out more later today about the timeframe. Meantime, if you have to get to NB 99, use the 1st Avenue South Bridge, or take the WS Bridge’s 1st Avenue South exit and get onto 99 in SODO.

TRANSIT

Metro – Downtown-bound buses that usually take the high bridge to NB 99 will have to detour while the ramp is closed. Otherwise, regular schedule, but trip cancellations are still happening.

Water Taxi – Continuing the spring/summer schedule.

Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on the 2-boat schedule but with the chance of sailing cancellations, so check here for alerts/updates and see Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

OTHER SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – east-end vicinity:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Clouds making way for sun, high in the upper 60s. Sunrise was at 5:49 am; sunset will be at 8:24 pm.

