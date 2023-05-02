West Seattle, Washington

02 Tuesday

65℉

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tire-shredding hole closes eastbound West Seattle Bridge ramp to northbound Highway 99

May 2, 2023 6:41 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

6:41 PM: The eastbound West Seattle Bridge ramp to northbound Highway 99 has some kind of “pothole that’s been blowing out tires,” police told dispatch, so they’re working to close the ramp. They’ve just reported a fifth vehicle with a blowout, in the meantime. Police describe the pothole as being “on the curve” of the ramp, before it merges onto 99.

7:03 PM: The ramp is closed, which means among other things that buses are diverted. Police have since described the problem on the ramp as a hole, not just a pothole.

7:09 PM: We don’t know if it’s in the same spot, but one year ago, a hole in the ramp was fixed. It’s a WSDOT – state – structure, not city, as noted then, and we’re hearing that they’re being summoned now to handle the situation.

Share This

1 Reply to "TRAFFIC ALERT: Tire-shredding hole closes eastbound West Seattle Bridge ramp to northbound Highway 99"

  • Alan May 2, 2023 (7:00 pm)
    Reply

    It’s been there for months. It was poorly repaired a bit ago and now the rebar has been showing through for at least a couple weeks now.  Yep, just stating the obvious here for all of us that take this trip on a daily. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.