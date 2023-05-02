TRAFFIC ALERT: Tire-shredding hole closes eastbound West Seattle Bridge ramp to northbound Highway 99

6:41 PM: The eastbound West Seattle Bridge ramp to northbound Highway 99 has some kind of “pothole that’s been blowing out tires,” police told dispatch, so they’re working to close the ramp. They’ve just reported a fifth vehicle with a blowout, in the meantime. Police describe the pothole as being “on the curve” of the ramp, before it merges onto 99.

7:03 PM: The ramp is closed, which means among other things that buses are diverted. Police have since described the problem on the ramp as a hole, not just a pothole.

7:09 PM: We don’t know if it’s in the same spot, but one year ago, a hole in the ramp was fixed. It’s a WSDOT – state – structure, not city, as noted then, and we’re hearing that they’re being summoned now to handle the situation.