TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday info

The Excessive Heat Watch is still scheduled to take effect mid-afternoon Saturday and last until Monday evening. Today’s forecast: Sunny, mid-to-upper 70s. Sunrise was at 5:36 am; sunset will be at 8:36 pm.

(Thursday’s sunset, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Saturday is West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, so expect more traffic on residential streets, with 400 sales on the map, especially during official sale hours, 9 am-3 pm.

Metro – Regular schedule, but trip cancellations are still happening. (Here’s our coverage of the plan to suspend routes in September, including one in West Seattle.)

Water Taxi – Continuing the spring/summer schedule, including later runs Friday and Saturday nights.

Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on the 2-boat schedule but with the chance of sailing cancellations on short notice, so check here for alerts/updates and see Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

