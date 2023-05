6:33 PM: As previewed here, you can head out tonight to enjoy art and artists all over the peninsula during the West Seattle Art Walk. Our first stop: West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor):

Longtime West Seattle artist Warren Pope is at WSR tonight, as is musical guest Aurora Avenue. You can stop by until 9 pm.

6:49 PM: Next stop, Verity Credit Union (4505 California SW; WSB sponsor), where Heidi Gottshall is showing tonight:

More ahead!