West Seattle Art Walk, Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council, OLG musical, more for your Thursday

Tonight, five highlights in our preview list from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – first, it’s West Seattle Art WalkC night!

That’s the list of who’s participating – where you’ll find art (some venues with the artist present) and/or food and drink specials for Art Walk night. General Art Walk hours are “5 pm until late,” but some venues start earlier or later. For specifics – including artist previews – go here. Participants this month include these WSB sponsors, north to south:

LAKE WASHINGTON PHYSICAL THERAPY (1309 Harbor SW) – “Spring and the 4 Elements” show, 7-8 pm reception

WEST SEATTLE REALTY (2715 California SW) – Warren Pope, reception 5-9 pm

VERITY CREDIT UNION (4505 California SW) – Heidi Gottshall, 5:30- 8 pm reception

QUAIL PARK OF WEST SEATTLE (4515 41st SW) – Virginia B and Doug Peak, reception 4-8 pm

ARTSWEST (4711 California SW) – Rodger Greene, reception 4-7 pm (then go see “Zach” at 7:30 pm in the theater!)

CANNA WEST CULTURE SHOP (5435 California SW) – Mason Heckett, 5-8 pm reception

Many other amazing artists and venues are participating this month – so browse the preview post to see many more!

Four other major highlights:

SOUTHWEST PRECINCT CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: 6 pm at the precinct (Delridge/Webster), it’s your chance to hear from police and ask questions – specific incidents or trends, for example – plus guest speakers, this month from Parking Enforcement. If you can’t get to the precinct in person, you can attend online – that information is in our calendar listing.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: Also at 6 pm, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society presents this month’s speaker – paranormal investigator Ross Allison. This renowned “ghost hunter” will speak during an online event; our calendar listing has the registration link.

MATILDA JR. THE MUSICAL: Go support the 8th graders of Our Lady of Guadalupe as they stage a one-night-only performance of “Matilda Jr. the Musical.” Doors at 6:30, show at 7 pm, runs about 40 minutes, at OLG’s Walmesley Center (north side of 35th/Myrtle) – details in our calendar listing.

LGBTQIA+ BUSINESS OWNERS’ MEETUP: First-ever meetup for LGBTQIA+ business owners from West Seattle and White Center, 7 pm at Launchpad (6030 California SW)

There’s even more in our calendar!