From theater to trivia to tools, and more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Metatrichia floriformis slime mold, photographed at Schmitz Preserve Park by Rosalie Miller)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Ages 2-6 welcome to drop in and play, weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), 3:30-5 pm.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Don’t replace it – fix it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

TRIVIA x 6: Here’s where to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … at 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

BASEBALL: Chief Sealth IHS hosts Ballard in a postseason game, 7 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

THEATER: Preview night for “Zach” by Christian St. Croix, directed by Sara Porkalob, at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Tickets here.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT BENBOW ROOM: 9 pm-2 am – info in our calendar listing. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

Planning an event – presentation, meeting, performance, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, or … – that could be featured on West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar? Tell us about it! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!