FOLLOWUP: Alki shooting victim remembered; community meeting

Three notes today, following last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Alki:

SHOOTING VICTIM: As added to our original report late yesterday, the victim is now identified as 25-year-old Davonté Sanchez. We don’t have information so far on where he lived but there are numerous online references to his time at Kentwood High School, where he was a basketball standout before graduation in 2016. His former coach remembers Mr. Sanchez: “Heart of Gold and an amazing personality. One of the best people I’ve gotten to know and Coach. Graduated 7 years ago and still gets talked about every season. Truly a special person.” A crowdfunding page has been launched for memorial expenses, with the organizer writing, “He touched so many people’s lives; he was truly one of a kind.” (Photo via GoFundMe.com, used with permission)

INVESTIGATION: Still no word of an arrest or any other updates.

COMMUNITY MEETING: Southwest Precinct police are regular guests at the Alki Community Council‘s monthly meeting, and if you’d like to talk about this or other Alki-area issues, the next meeting is tomorrow night (Thursday, May 18th), 7 pm; you can attend at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) or online.