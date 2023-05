11:04 PM: King County Sheriff’s deputies are getting assistance from Seattle Police responding to a report of a shooting victim at or near Roxy’s Casino (26th/Roxbury). No other details yet.

11:26 PM: We don’t have information on the victim’s condition but per SPD, KCSO has one suspect in custody.

11:30 PM: A reader who says he was in the casino when it happened just called. He says three people were shot.