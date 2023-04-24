YOU’RE INVITED: Patsy Whitefoot to speak at West Seattle meeting this week

What do you know about Native American issues “Beyond Land Acknowledgment”? That’s the topic on which Patsy Whitefoot, Yakama Nation elder and board member of the National Indian Education Association, will speak when the West Seattle Democratic Women meet this Thursday online. The 11 am April 27th event is already in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, but the WSDW wants to ensure everyone interested knows about this guest speaker, providing “a rare opportunity to hear about tribal issues from the perspective of a Native woman,” in time to make their registration deadline, which is tomorrow. Email Ann Martin at martinhtam (at) gmail.com if you are interested in attending.