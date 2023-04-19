YOU CAN HELP: Benefit bookfair for Tilden School

Book purchase in your future? Through Sunday, do it at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) and you can not only be supporting a local independent business, but also be supporting local independent Tilden School (WSB sponsor). Here’s their announcement:

Paper Boat Booksellers is hosting a book fair / fundraising event for Tilden School this week until Sunday, April 23. Selected books earmarked for the school library will be available for purchase in a designated section and held at Paper Boat. For all other purchases, mention “Tilden” at checkout to ensure a portion of the purchase price will go toward additional purchases for the Tilden library!