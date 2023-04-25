WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Escalade and white F-250

2:31 PM: From Jonathan: “Stolen this morning around 6 am, 25th Avenue SW, close to Delridge Community Center. (Similar photo but not the exact car) Actual vehicle has a broken windshield and slightly bent front bumper. 400JKS is the license plate. Contact me at 425 394 6204 if you see it.” We’ll add the SPD incident # when we have it.

ADDED 2:50 PM: We’ve just received a report of another stolen vehicle, from Yohann:

Our truck was stolen outside our house around 6-7 pm last evening. It’s a 2005 Ford F-250 single-cab white truck, with an off-color shell of grey/black. This is our work truck and we need it. Any leads appreciated. Stolen near 46th and SW Walker.

Also awaiting the incident # for this.