WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Subaru; car windows broken

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

STOLEN SUBARU: Via email:

Our son’s car was stolen from near the corner of Sullivan and 16th Ave SW late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. It’s a 2001 Subaru Forester. Police report # 23-91269 . License plate # AFD451 .

CAR WINDOWS BROKEN: Also via email:

6 cars had their windows broken on 10th Ave at around 5:55 this morning, including the car of an out of state guest who is staying with us. One of the broken windows clearly shows that it was the result of a very small caliber projectile of some type.

I filed a police report … I have the culprits on video, though it’s not clear enough to show a license plate. If other people on 10th or nearby have video footage of a truck zipping by at about 5:55, the police said they’d be interested in it.