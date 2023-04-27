WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning thief; prevention advice

In West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

EARLY MORNING THIEF: Kristina sent the security-camera image and report from a neighborhood east of Lincoln Park:

This person came onto our property at 4:06 am today and stole an OUTGOING package from our mailbox. They then used a flashlight to go through the back of our truck parked in our driveway. We have heard from several neighbors that their vehicles were broken into as well. We are on 46th Ave SW, between Austin and Kenyon Streets.

This was reported to police; the preliminary tracking number is T23008999.

PREVENTION ADVICE: Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner has sent a newsletter with advice on deterring two types of crime that are particularly prevalent in our area right now – auto theft and commercial burglaries. Read it here.