WEEKEND PREVIEW: Talk with your Seattle School Board rep

After today, Seattle Public Schools – and some others – go out on spring break. If you have SPS issues, concerns, questions, ideas, Saturday brings your next chance to talk with our area’s elected School Board director, Leslie Harris. She’ll be at West Seattle (Admiral) Library 2-5 pm on Saturday (April 8) – you don’t have to attend for all three hours, just drop in when you can. (She’s also promising her famous lasagna.) The library is at 2306 42nd SW.