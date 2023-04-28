WEEKEND PREVIEW: A gem of an event

The World’s Fossils and Minerals – which had show/sales in a local driveway during the pandemic, and has since opened a SODO shop – sent us the pic because they’ll be part of this weekend’s West Seattle Rock and Gem Show. All ages are invited to come see the rocks and gems on display, plus demonstrations and kids’ activities, during this annual event at Alki Masonic Center, 40th/Edmunds in The Junction. This is a long-running West Seattle attraction – the 55th presented by the West Seattle Rock Club! Admission is free.