TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Back-to-school Monday

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, April 17th. back to school for Seattle Public Schools and others that were out on break last week.

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

(Sunday photo by JayDee)

The forecast for today: Showers, chance of pm thunderstorms, breezy, high in the low 50s. Sunrise 6:17 am, sunset 8:02 pm.

NEW SIGNAL

As noted on Friday, the new pedestrian-activated signal at 12th/Holden is operational.

TRANSIT

Metro – Regular schedule, but trip cancellations are still happening, so watch for alerts (if you’re not signed up to get them, check channels like this).

Water Taxi – Service resumes today after weekend break, with spring/summer schedule including Friday/Saturday late-night runs.

Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on the 2-boat schedule; check here for alerts/updates and see Vessel Watch for boats’ locations. The Seattle-Bremerton run has a smaller boat because of the weekend Walla Walla incident, so that might mean some spillover to the Fauntleroy-Southworth run.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – looking southwestward toward it:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!