UPDATE: Crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge

3:08 PM: Thanks for the tips. Texters are reporting a crash on the eastbound West Seattle Bridge. SFD is sending a response to the bridge by the 1st Avenue South exit. Traffic cam is having trouble locking down on it, but it appears to be in the inside EB lane around the 99 overpass. Updates to come.

3:29 PM: Serious bridge backup as a result of the crash, as shown in the SDOT-cam framegrab above, so if you have to go eastbound, try another route or wait a while.

3:39 PM: SFD units have cleared the crash scene (we’re checking on injuries). Live traffic cam shows the backup has cleared, too.