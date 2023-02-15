New 7-day-a-week schedules ahead for local Seattle Public Library branches

The Seattle Public Library is adding more hours/days at many of its branches, using funding from the 2019 “Libraries for All” levy, and that means – among other changes – that once the additions take effect, all SPL branches in this area will be open seven days a week. (Currently, Delridge and West Seattle/Admiral are closed Fridays, while Southwest is closed Saturdays.) SPL’s announcement notes, “With this expansion, Library locations will be open a total of 223 more hours per week than currently and 133 more hours per week than in 2019 when the Levy was overwhelmingly passed by voters.” These are the schedules that will take effect the week of April 3rd.

Delridge Branch, 5423 Delridge Way SW

o 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday; noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday High Point Branch, 3411 SW Raymond St.

o 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. South Park Branch, 8604 8th Ave. S

o 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday Southwest Branch, 9010 35th Ave. SW

o 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday; noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday West Seattle Branch, 2306 42nd Ave. SW

o 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday; noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

To see the full announcement, including all the new schedules for branches citywide, go here.