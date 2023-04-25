Live, work, play, study in Highland Park, Riverview, or South Delridge? HPAC wants to hear from you online Wednesday

HPAC, the community coalition for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge, is “interested in getting your feedback on issues you feel are important to the area that we can bring up with the folks running for the D1 City Council seat.” That’s just one of the reasons to check out HPAC’s monthly meeting online Wednesday night (April 26), 7 pm. They’ll also get a design update on the West Duwamish Wet Weather Storage Facility, the 1.25-million-gallon storage tank that’s planned for a site near the West Seattle side of the 1st Avenue South Bridge, to reduce overflow pollution in the Duwamish River. Find out about what else is happening in the community, too, and bring your questions/concerns/ideas. Connection info is on this page of the HPAC website.