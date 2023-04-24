Crosstown baseball and more on the list for your West Seattle Monday afternoon/evening

(Surf Scoters off Alki, photographed by James Tilley)

Here’s the list for the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BABY STORY TIME: Baby Story Time is back, noon-12:30 pm Mondays at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

MONDAY MOVIE: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), “Terry’s Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of,” today featuring “The Harvey Girls.” Free popcorn! Contact SCWS to register in advance.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm, online or at City Hall – here’s the agenda.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Free Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

FIRE TACOS’ ANNIVERSARY: 4-9 pm, Fire Tacos on Alki (2738 Alki Ave. SW) is celebrating its first anniversary with 99-cent tacos and live mariachi music.

SOCCER: 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle), West Seattle HS hosts Rainier Beach.

SOFTBALL: 4:30 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), Chief Sealth IHS hosts Lincoln.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

OPEN MIC: Weekly BedHead Open Mic at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau), 6:30 pm – info in our calendar listing.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, even first-time players. $5.

BASEBALL: 7 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle): Chief Sealth IHS (12-7) vs. West Seattle HS (17-1).

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Three options on Monday nights for playing trivia – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar ? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!