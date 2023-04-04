FOLLOWUP: Highland Park Way/Holden project open for bidding

(March 2020 photo)

Though we’ve reported recently on more than a few government projects moving sluggishly, some are moving forward – such as Highland Park Way/Holden, which is now open for bidding. The centerpiece of the project is a permanent signal, replacing the “temporary” one quickly installed shortly after the West Seattle Bridge closure started funneling tons of detour traffic through the intersection three years ago. The official summary of the project on the city’s bidding website is:

Replace temporary signal with a permanent signal; re-channelize the intersection; realign curb, gutter & sidewalk; install ADA ramps; drainage and street lighting. The project also includes electrical work and rebar installation.

We asked SDOT what “rechannelize” refers to; spokesperson Mariam Ali replied, “Rechannelization was used to describe the project prior to the bridge closure. However, relative to what was out there before, the intersection was already rechannelized when the temporary signal went in. We will now make the temporary signal permanent, and the layout of the signal will not change. The only change is that we will add in concrete to the areas where paint prohibits people to drive and permanent markings, like sharrows, that were not laid down with the temporary striping.” Bidding is open for another week; once a contractor’s been chosen, they’ll set a schedule for the work.