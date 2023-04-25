FOLLOWUP: Another ship running on shore power at West Seattle’s T-105

At upper left, seen from Jack Block Park, that’s the stack of MSC Yashi B, calling today at Terminal 5. What you don’t see in the photo is smoke from the stack – because Yashi B is the second ship to use shore power at T-105. The first was MSC Brunella, during a call two weeks ago. Which ships will use shore power and which won’t? Northwest Seaport Alliance spokesperson Melanie Stambaugh says that is for the terminal operator and shipping line to determine, with an annual report due to NWSA on shore-power use. But, she adds, “As this component of our modernization program is still new, both the NWSA and our project team will remain involved in the coming weeks. That being said, we have a commitment from our tenant that they will plug in vessels that are capable, meaning the vessel has shore power capability and it physically matches the dock-side infrastructure.” Who covers the bill, she adds, is between the terminal operator and the shipping line.