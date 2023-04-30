ALMOST BID TIME: Sign up today to start bidding tomorrow for ‘unique local experiences’ and more to help Southwest Seattle Historical Society

(Photo courtesy SWSHS)

A “music tour of West Seattle” in that classic car is just one of many “unique local experiences” that’s being auctioned as a benefit for the only organization devoted to local history – not just to remember the past, but also to learn lessons for the future. Some bidding starts online tomorrow! Here’s how to be part of it:

Each year, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society auction brings together the best of West Seattle business, art and experiences to raise funds to meet its mission to preserve local history through education, preservation, and advocacy.

This year, the Historical Society’s online auction opens on Monday, May 1 and closes Thursday, May 4. The auction is open to the public and features West Seattle gifts, experiences, and art. All funds raised go directly to the Southwest Seattle Historical Society and the Log House Museum. Bidders can register for free online at loghousemuseum.org.

The auction, which was previously held in-person during the SWSHS Annual Gala, moved online in 2020. As the organization began to meet in person again, SWSHS board and staff wanted to keep most of the items available through the online auction so it could reach a wider audience.

Available items include walking tours with local historians, a private viewing of Doc Maynard’s letters with historian Phil Hoffman, tickets to local events including the West Seattle Garden Tour, Wine Walk, and Rainbow Bingo, overnight stays at the famous Easy Street Beach House, original art, and gift certificates for dozens of local businesses, restaurants, salons, and more.

Select items will be offered during a Live Auction at the society’s Spring Gala on May 5 at Salty’s on Alki. Priceless experiences, including an opportunity to create your own Husky Deli Ice Cream Flavor, a Music History Tour of West Seattle (in a vintage Cadillac no less!), a private tour of the West Duwamish Greenbelt with Duwamish Tribe Council member Ken Workman, and more are available only during this event.

The Spring Gala and the auction are the organization’s biggest fundraising events of the year, bringing in critical income to support both the operations of the Log House Museum, but also its historical collection – including two recent acquisitions, signage from the Original Bakery that closed in March and bound volumes of the West Seattle Herald from the 1920s-1940s.

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society preserves local history through education, preservation, and advocacy. The Historical Society owns and operates the Log House Museum, a landmarked building located off of Alki Beach. The Historical Society’s service area includes communities across the Duwamish Peninsula.