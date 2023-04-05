5 speakers announced for Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s spring celebration

Got your ticket(s) yet for the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s May 5th celebration? SWSHS has announced five women as the spotlight speakers:

West Seattle is thriving – and not just because the bridge has reopened. It is also because of community leaders and their ability to foster meaningful connections, forge strong coalitions, and work together to promote the well-being of all who call the Duwamish Peninsula home.

On Friday, May 5th the Southwest Seattle Historical Society will celebrate those who are making lasting impacts across West Seattle. Guest speakers from organizations across the Peninsula are the highlight of the 2023 Spring Gala – Celebrating Connections, Together We Thrive.

The event takes place at Salty’s on Alki from 6 – 8:30pm, will feature music from the Chief Sealth International High School Jazz Ensemble, will open with a blessing from Duwamish Tribal Councilman, Ken Workman, and of course, feature Salty’s food and a cash bar with Cinco de Mayo themed margaritas.

“We hope our guests enjoy the opportunity to visit with each other and our speakers throughout the event, to celebrate and create new connections,” said Elizabeth Rudrud, the Historical Society’s Programs and Outreach Director. “It is also an opportunity to have fun, bid on unique West Seattle experiences during our live auction, and support the Log House Museum and the Southwest Seattle Historical Society.”

The Spring Gala is the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Funds go to operational costs, programs and collecting and preserving local history. “The event is open to everyone and we think this is a great opportunity for our neighbors across the Peninsula to learn more about what we are doing and why it matters.” An online auction will be held in advance of the Gala on May 1 – 4.

The event is designed to be a social mixer but also features a program with community leaders who serve diverse communities from Alki Beach, the Junction, Delridge, Highpoint and South Park. The historical society announced its speakers this week. Full bios of the speakers, and registration information for the Gala and online auction can be found at www.loghousemuseum.org.

Southwest Seattle Historical Society Spring Gala Guest Speakers Include:

Stacy Bass-Wolden, co-founder of Alki Beach Pride. Alki Beach Pride has a mission is to unite Seattle’s LGBTQ+ community and celebrate Queer culture in a dignified way that acknowledges the intersection of race.

Joanna Florer, West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails Group. The West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails Group is a community-based organization with a mission to create a larger Duwamish Peninsula trail system, with a spur to the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center, focused on native species restoration, serving the hiking and walking community with space for other uses.

Mesha Florentino is co-director of Housing and Finance for the Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association. DNDA is a non‐profit organization devoted to social, racial and environmental justice dedicated to preserving and increasing affordable housing for a range of incomes, enhancing the natural environment, and providing such vital resources as arts and cultural opportunities, education and youth programs for our neighbors.

Rosa Lopez, organizer, Reconnect South Park. Reconnect South Park is a grassroots coalition that wants to remove the segment of SR-99 that cuts through South Park and create a land trust to ensure the 40 acres it will free up are developed equitably.

Christine Mackay, Executive Director, West Seattle Junction Association. The West Seattle Junction Association is a nonprofit which produces community events throughout the year including Art Walk, Wine Walk, Summer Fest, Outdoor Movies, Harvest Festival, and Hometown Holidays. The Junction helps to keep the streets of the Junction safe, clean and beautiful.