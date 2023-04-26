27 notes for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

No reason to be bored today – abundant activities, morning through night. Plus some FYIs too:

TRANSPORTATION NOTES: No West Seattle Water Taxi this weekend … Possible road work on the West Marginal Way SW protected bike lane if the weather is dry.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER 13TH ANNIVERSARY: The celebration continues at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) all weekend, with an 8 am group run to demo Altra shoes (treats afterward) and an anniversary sale. The shop is open today 10 am-5 pm.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 9:30 am-3:30 pm, the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center will be open for the first time this spring, selling a vast variety of student-grown plants. (6000 16th SW, north end of campus)

FREE PLANTS FOR GIVING GARDENS: As previewed here, between 10 am and 4 pm today, you can go to The Heron’s Nest (4818 Puget Way SW) and pick up free edible-plant starts if you’re ready to grow them and donate produce to the community. While you’re at The Heron’s Nest, check out today’s Art Market!

DUWAMISH ALIVE! 10 am-2 pm multi-site work party supporting the Duwamish River and its watershed. West Seattle volunteer sites are all fully booked, so this is an FYI that you might see volunteers out doing restoration work at your favorite park.

VOLUNTEER AT NANTES PARK: Here’s someplace you can just show up to help out today – 10 am-1 pm at Nantes Park (5062 SW Admiral Way), where the Seattle-Nantes Sister City Association is having the year’s first work party.

DOING GOOD IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW) will host another session of its ongoing volunteer fair with visiting local organizations. 10 am-noon, A Cleaner Alki will be there, and you’ll find Block Drop supplies at WSN until 6 pm for your DIY-cleanup use.

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: 10 am-5 pm, the garden’s centerpiece courtyard is open, while the rest of the garden’s grounds are accessible dawn to dusk. More info here. (5640 16th SW)

PERSONAL SAFETY CLASS: 10 am-noon online, SPD offers this free facilitated discussion/lecture about crime prevention and safety. Register here.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:15-10:45 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Find out about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: You’re invited to visit the home of West Seattle’s history noon-4 pm Saturdays. (3003 61st SW)

APRIL POOLS DAY: 12:15 pm-1:15 pm, free water-safety education and fun activities for your family at Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle).

FREE STEERING-WHEEL LOCKS … for Kia/Hyundai owners at risk of theft, 1-3 pm at Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster) while supplies last.

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Taste, sip, buy student-produced wine at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor; 6000 16th SW), 1-6 pm.

LEONARD’S ART SHOW: 12-year-old artist Leonard Jarvey showcases his creations at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW), 3-5 pm

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm, James Carr Band, The Jarrod Tyler Band, Mattlock and the Keys at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), $10 cover. 21+.

OPEN MIC AT THE SPOT: 7-10 pm, do your thing! (2920 SW Avalon Way)

NIGHTTIME COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 7 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), live music with Roo Forrest and Friends.

‘GYPSY JAZZ’ AT KENYON HALL: 7 pm doors, 7:30 pm show with Ranger and the Re-arrangers at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW).

BYRD ENSEMBLE: Chamber vocal music at Holy Rosary (4139 42nd SW), 7:30 pm, as the Byrd Ensemble performs “Prince of Music: Palestrina.” Our calendar listing has the program. Buy tickets online with code WESTSEATTLE30 and get a discount!

‘AFTER HOURS’ AT ARTSWEST: 7:30 pm:

Join us for the return of audience favorite AFTER HOURS with Mathew Wright! One part “Inside the Actors Studio” and one part cabaret, AFTER HOURS features performances from some of Seattle’s hottest musical theater artists in conversation and song with ArtsWest Artistic Director Mathew Wright at the piano. 4/15 – guests are Aaron Norman and Gloria Alcalá.

Get tickets here. (4711 California SW)

TIM’S TAVERN, THIRD WEEKEND: 8 pm show at the new Tim’s Tavern in White Center (16th/98th) – The Melody Round-Up w/The Rainieros // Johnny 7 and the Black Crabs // Slim Sandy and the Hillbilly Boppers (BC).

If you have a show, sale, event, meeting, seminar, reading, field trip, fundraiser, class, game, or ? for our calendar … please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!