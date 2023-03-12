WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Here’s what’s happening as Daylight Saving Time begins

(Squirrel at Lincoln Park, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what we’ve sprung into on the first day of Daylight Saving Time 2023 (sunset, by the way, will be at 7:10 pm):

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Second weekend for in-person cookie sales – just one week left. You can look up all the “cookie booths” – locations, dates, times – by going here.

ONLINE RELIGIOUS SERVICES: We’re continuing to update these – see today’s lineup here.

GROUP RUN & GOOD SOCIETY AFTERPARTY: Join West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) for the Leprechaun Leg Group Run and after-gathering at The Good Society, starting at 9 am from the Hiawatha track (2700 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market offers almost-spring produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

ART POP-UP: Second-to-last day for artist Reeve Washburn‘s pop-up at California/Oregon, 10 am-2 pm.

MERMAID HARPIST: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Irish harp music with Halcyon the Mermaid. No cover.

LADIES MUSICAL CLUB: 3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), free classical concert with Ladies Musical Club – see the program in our calendar listing.

YOGA, MEDITATION, GONG BATH: Presented by Inner Alchemy, 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

LATIN SUNDAYS: DJ at The Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), starting at 9 pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to add to our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!