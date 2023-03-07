BIZNOTE: Art pop-up this week in Senior Center of West Seattle’s streetcorner space

The streetcorner space at the Senior Center of West Seattle is hosting another pop-up this week. Artist Reeve Washburn is showing and selling her art, “recent mixed-media work on wood panels, many of which feature hand-created monoprint collage.” She’s there through Sunday, noon-5 pm each day except Sunday (when her hours will be 10 am-2 pm to coincide with Farmers’ Market hours). Plus, on Thursday night you’re invited to a reception during the West Seattle Art Walk (which Washburn has long coordinated), 5 pm-8 pm. She’s “offering complimentary Babycakes from Cupcake Royale while supplies last” that night, as well as “piano backgrounds by Jeremy Bacon, local jazz musician.” (And you can wish her “Happy Birthday!”) If you haven’t been to the space, it’s on the southeast corner of California and Oregon.