WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mailboxes ransacked; car targeted again; stray bullet found

Three notes:

MAILBOXES RANSACKED: Reader report from Eric in Seaview:

This morning I discovered that the mailboxes at 47th SW and [cross-street omitted] had been ransacked. Mail was strewn into bushes and nearby yards. I collected it, sorted it out, put it back in the correct mailboxes, and closed them up.

CAR TARGETED AGAIN: Noah‘s white 1991 Subaru Justy was stolen and recovered last month. Today, it almost happened again:

Someone just attempted to steal it again … I have pictures of them and the vehicle they drove, which was a wxr I believe with the front bumper missing.

This happened at 7:30 am in the 5600 block of California SW. The theft attempt is on video, here and here.

FOUND BULLET: We noticed a police call from Tuesday evening coded “found gun/shell casings” in the 3200 block of 63rd SW in Alki, and asked about it today. Not much info in the report, SPD tells us – an “unspent bullet” was found by “a passerby” and turned in to police, who planned to submitit into evidencr.