WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Four reports, plus Hyundai/Kia theft-prevention advice

Four items in this West Seattle Crime Watch roundup:

GUNFIRE? A couple was out walking their dogs near Highland Park Elementary last night when they saw someone in a car firing a gun out the window – at who or what, they couldn’t tell. They tell us the car was a red Honda. No injuries were reported. It’s not known if this was related to a report of suspected gunfire heard on Puget Ridge around 5 pm. We checked with police this morning, and while officers were dispatched to check after both reports, they did not find “evidence of a shooting” (casings, property damage, and/or injured people) in either case.

BURGLARIES: The West Seattle Junction Association reports two more business burglaries and one burglary attempt this week in the area, just days after break-ins were among the topics at the West Seattle Chamber‘s public-safety panel discussion. We’re requesting reports.

Two court followups:

TEEN DRIVER IN DELRIDGE CRASH: Juvenile Court works differently from adult court; the 15-year-old arrested after a stolen-car crash in Delridge last week pleaded guilty Tuesday, one day after he was charged with attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. We’ve obtained the court documents since our first brief mention of the charges. They confirm police were pursuing the stolen Toyota Corolla – reported taken in a carjacking outside West Seattle the previous day – before it crashed down a rock wall alongside an apartment building. This photo is in the charging papers:

Investigators wrote that the defendant was trapped in the driver’s seat by the seatbelt; officers gave him scissors and he cut himself loose We are not publishing the defendant’s name, as he is charged as a juvenile. A judge ordered him to remain in detention at the Youth Services Center.

LA FITNESS SUSPECTS ARRAIGNED: The two 18-year-olds charged with harassment and machine-gun possession for last month’s LA Fitness incident have both pleaded not guilty. Javier Garcia remains out of jail on $5,000 bond; Peter M. Rodrigue remains in jail in lieu of $105,000 bail, most of that amount in connection with a previous robbery case.

And finally, theft-prevention advice for owners of cars that have been targeted lately:

HYUNDAI/KIA THEFT PREVENTION: Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner just sent out a bulletin for owners of the cars that have become targets lately thanks to information about vulnerabilities, spread via social media. See it here.