You asked, so we asked: Here’s why the Space Age gas station is closed right now

A commenter wondered why Space Age at 35th/Holden – one of the cheapest and newest gas stations in West Seattle – is closed and taped off. We sent a team member over to ask; the employee he found said the problem is “technical difficulties” and they’re hoping to be able to reopen “later this week.” Space Age is an Oregon-based regional chain and as far as we know, this is their only station in Seattle (though after a year-plus, it’s still not listed on their website).

ADDED: We don’t know whether this is related, but online city files show a permit was obtained yesterday for work at the station to replace two electrical panels.