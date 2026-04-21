TRAFFIC REMINDER: What to know about Emerald City Ride on westbound West Seattle Bridge, southbound Highway 99 this Saturday morning

(May 2024 photo)

We’ve been including this reminder in our weekday traffic/weather notes, but for those who don’t check them, we wanted to remind you again that because of the Emerald City Ride, the westbound West Seattle Bridge and southbound Highway 99 will be closed to motor-vehicle traffic for a few hours early Saturday (April 25). The ride starts in the stadium zone downtown, goes onto SB 99, then onto the WB bridge (EB will remain open), and around West Seattle via Alki and beyond, before heading back eastward over the low-bridge path. The full rundown of what neighborhoods along the route should know is in this official notification infosheet. (And if you’re interested in joining the ride, Cascade Bicycle Club [WSB sponsor] is still accepting registrations.)