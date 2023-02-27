WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car taken from business, stolen-likely-dumped wheels, plus 2 case followups

Four items in this West Seattle Crime Watch update:

CAR STOLEN FROM BUSINESS: From Todd at Swedish Automotive (35th/Kenyon; WSB sponsor) – a car belonging to the business has been stolen:

We had a customer bring the car back and put the keys in our after-hours drop box, but didn’t make sure they went into the secure slot, only back into the bin with the envelopes, and an unknown person with a mask, driving a dark gray Mitsubishi, drove in, snooped around and found the keys. Even though we captured it all on our Ring cameras, we can’t make out the plate number on the Mitsubishi. A short time later they returned on foot, walked up to the car and drove off in it. It is a blue Subaru Outback Lic # BWV1040 (it can be seen in the photos and video). Police case # 23-55795 if anyone has any info or recognizes the Mitsubishi or sees our Subaru.

Next, two followups:

DELRIDGE INTRUDER: The man arrested for allegedly unlawfully entering a Delridge home pleaded not guilty today to misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and attempted criminal trespass. The second charge is because he is accused of trying the door at another residence nearby. Bail is set at $2,000 for 45-year-old Bruce S. Prather, who also is scheduled for a competency hearing next week. Also of note, though the victim said police later told him they found a gun on the suspect, there is no mention in the police report or charging documents of any weapon. The documents do say the defendant was found with a driver license, debit card, and unopened packages that did not belong to him.

STOLEN-CAR CRASH: The 15-year-old arrested after a police pursuit ended near Delridge/Willow has been held in the Youth Services Center, after a judge found probable cause for investigation of possession of a stolen car. A decision on charges is expected shortly. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says he has a conviction on his record, for Felony Rendering Criminal Assistance in the First Degree, but regarding sentencing, his lawyer had “made a motion for deferred disposition, which was granted Feb. 8 by the court on multiple conditions – including no new probable cause offenses of law violations.” We’ll update if we get charging information tonight.

And a “stolen-likely-dumped” report:

MISSING YOUR WHEELS? From Eric:

4 tires/wheels were left in the middle of our alley (Saturday night/Sunday morning). These are very new, aftermarket wheels with like new Bridgestone tires. Very likely stolen but not sure how they ended up here (near Morgan Junction). I have them in my yard now; hopefully the rightful owner can get them back.

If they might be yours, contact us and we’ll connect you.