UPDATE: Delridge crash involving suspected stolen car

February 22, 2023 9:14 pm
9:14 PM: Avoid Delridge between Myrtle and Graham – police are blocking it off after a crash involving a suspected stolen car. According to police-radio communication we’d been monitoring, the car matched the description of one taken in an armed carjacking elsewhere in the city, It came to police attention in West Seattle tonight when someone reported suspicious behavior involving its occupants outside a convenience store on 35th SW. (Officers told dispatch the store clerk locked the doors so the people who seemed suspicious couldn’t get inside.)

9:31 PM: Commenter Kathryn confirms the car crashed into a building – the dispatch address indicates it’s an apartment building near Delridge/Willow.

9:50 PM: Kathryn sent that photo taken by neighbor Aimee, who she says reports that “the car is wedged between the apartments and the rock ledge.” Police have detained the three people who were inside the car when it crashed. They’re all “juvenile males,” according to what officers just told dispatch.

9:56 PM: Delridge is reopening.

  • Kathryn February 22, 2023 (9:26 pm)
    I live in the apartment complex in the adjacent building. Car crashed into the building and flipped over. 

  • Jordan Hufnagel February 22, 2023 (9:58 pm)
    Willow Court resident here – it appears that Delridge is now open to traffic. 

    • WSB February 22, 2023 (10:04 pm)
      Thank you!

