WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Attacker alert; prowler search; dumped-likely-stolen tools

Four items in West Seattle Crime Watch:

ATTACKER ALERT: Reader report via emailer who says this person is likely still in the Junction area right now:

I’d like to report a tip that a woman (white, late 20s, brown straight hair, with a rolling luggage and several bags) has physically attacked several people since Thursday afternoon until just a few moments ago. She has entered and been asked to leave at minimum 3 different establishments near Alaska and California.

She has been talking loudly to herself, and has been seen carrying alcoholic beverages. She is violent and will escalate quickly.

Police reports have been filed, the tipster says, including 23-79201.

PROWLER SEARCH: We received a few questions about a police search earlier this afternoon near the 3400 block of 37th SW. The call was for a possible residential burglary; police were told that the residents of the home, while away, got an alert about someone seen at the back door, possibly entering the house, before the video feed abruptly ended. We’ve listened back to police-radio audio but don’t know so far whether this ended with anyone being found, or whether a break-in was confirmed.

DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN TOOLS: Are you missing tools from a burglary or car prowl? Jessica says the two containers were dumped last weekend in an alley near California/Holgate. “Both boxes contain various tools and look like they belong to a contractor. We are keeping them safe until we can find the owner.”

If they’re yours, or you know whose they might be, please email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – and we’ll connect you.