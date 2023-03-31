WEEKEND PREVIEW: Egg hunt in Fauntleroy tomorrow

We photographed that display at the Fauntleroy Community Association‘s annual Food Fest last week – it was set up to promote tomorrow’s FCA Spring Egg Hunt. All are welcome to come to the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) Saturday, 1-4 pm, to look for eggs with (non-candy) treats inside. Bring your own baskets. The eggs are plastic but intended for reuse, so you can either take them home for your own use or drop them at the schoolhouse after the treats are retrieved, or at a later date. The egg-hunt format is different from past years – one location – so the FCA and volunteer helpers are hoping it’ll be even more fun. P.S. If you can’t get to this one, here’s our list of other upcoming egg hunts, all free.