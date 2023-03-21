EGG HUNTS: Here’s the West Seattle lineup so far

(WSB photo from 2022 Delridge Community Center egg hunt)

This spring’s lineup of egg hunts in West Seattle starts this weekend. Here’s a quick look at what we have so far:

MARCH 25: The West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints(4001 44th SW) invites kids from throughout the community, 10-11:30 am; event includes egg hunt and cookie decorating.

APRIL 1:

-The first city-presented egg hunt in our area, at South Park Community Center (8319 8th Ave. S.), 10 am.

–Fauntleroy Community Association Egg Hunt, 1-4 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW).

APRIL 8: This is the big date.

–Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW), 10 am

–Eastridge Church at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, south meadow), 10 am

–High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW), 10:30 am

–Ounces Beer Garden (3809 Delridge Way SW), 3 pm

APRIL 9: If you’re attending an Easter Sunday service, check with your church – several hold them in conjunction with services.

Are we missing any? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!