HAPPENING NOW: Fauntleroy Community Association ‘Food Fest’ annual meeting

If you live, work, do business, study, or enjoy recreation in Fauntleroy, this is the place to be tonight – until 8 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW), it’s the annual general meeting of the Fauntleroy Community Association – also known as the Food Fest because local purveyors of food and beverages bring free tastes (savory and sweet) as a community contribution. Tonight, those include Wildwood Market:

(Regina and Lonjina from Wildwood Market)

Also Nola’s, Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering (which operates The Hall), The Birdhouse, The Unsweetened Tooth, and Endolyne Joe’s. You can also find out not only what the FCA’s about (including the annual Egg Hunt coming up April 1st) but also other organizations including the Morgan Community Association, Fauntleroy UCC, RainWise (which is again offering rebates to many homes in this area for installing green stormwater features), the Fauntleroy Watershed Council, and – with the mobile precinct parked outside – Seattle Police‘s Southwest Precinct.

You can also learn about the Fauntleroy Fall Festival, set this year for October 15th (with a fundraiser coming up April 18th at Endolyne Joe’s). Update to come.