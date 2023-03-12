West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Crash, investigation closes 35th between Alaska and Avalon for an hour

March 12, 2023 6:02 pm
6:02 PM: Police have told dispatch that 35th SW northbound is closed between Alaska and Avalon. A two-vehicle collision is involved but some kind of police response preceded the crash – we’re working to find out more.

6:10 PM: Thanks to Jason for the photo above. More than two vehicles appear to be involved. We’re heading to the scene to try to find out more.

(WSB photo)

6:26 PM: The juvenile driver of the black car that hit the tree is being taken to the precinct for questioning. Police at the scene told our crew that he was driving recklessly, speeding, downhill on 35th before hitting other cars. The car was not stolen. However, just after our crew left the scene, an officer told dispatch that this car matches the description of the one in which the Westwood GameStop robbery suspects are believed to have gotten away in, so they’ll be investigating that. No injuries reported at the crash scene.

7:11 PM: Police are reopening the street; the black car is being towed to SPD’s evidence-processing facility.

10 Replies to "UPDATE: Crash, investigation closes 35th between Alaska and Avalon for an hour"

  • Kathy Weitz March 12, 2023 (6:12 pm)
    We were walking by there when the crash happened and it looked like it was at least 4 cars involved.

    • WSB March 12, 2023 (6:17 pm)
      Yeah, added a photo (thanks to Jason) and looked like 2 was an underestimate. Still working to find out more.

  • Doug March 12, 2023 (6:16 pm)
    Watched SPD take the occupants out of the black car at gun point.  

    • Barvilhob March 12, 2023 (6:18 pm)
      Crazy how there’s so many cops for this accident 

  • Damian March 12, 2023 (6:33 pm)
    I did not see guns… not sure what that poster is talking about. I also walked by waiting for the bus.

    • JunctionResident March 12, 2023 (7:03 pm)
      I can confirm the cops had their guns pulled out when approaching the vehicle that hit the tree

  • eastvashon March 12, 2023 (6:34 pm)
    25mph zone – road diet on this stretch was canceled.

  • Krs March 12, 2023 (6:46 pm)
    We were on 35th waiting to turn on Alaska and saw this car whiz by at super high speed so much that they caught air! Totally could have killed ppl. I hope his punk a** has a long stay in JV and if he was involved at Game Stop hold up throw the book at him. You do the crime you do the time. No more free passes

    • KP March 12, 2023 (7:04 pm)
      Preach. 

  • Kiki d March 12, 2023 (6:55 pm)
    They police took out tasers not guns. i was viewing directly above this in my window. they also retrieved a paper bag containing money from the car that hit the tree. 

