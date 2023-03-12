UPDATE: Crash, investigation closes 35th between Alaska and Avalon for an hour

6:02 PM: Police have told dispatch that 35th SW northbound is closed between Alaska and Avalon. A two-vehicle collision is involved but some kind of police response preceded the crash – we’re working to find out more.

6:10 PM: Thanks to Jason for the photo above. More than two vehicles appear to be involved. We’re heading to the scene to try to find out more.

(WSB photo)

6:26 PM: The juvenile driver of the black car that hit the tree is being taken to the precinct for questioning. Police at the scene told our crew that he was driving recklessly, speeding, downhill on 35th before hitting other cars. The car was not stolen. However, just after our crew left the scene, an officer told dispatch that this car matches the description of the one in which the Westwood GameStop robbery suspects are believed to have gotten away in, so they’ll be investigating that. No injuries reported at the crash scene.

7:11 PM: Police are reopening the street; the black car is being towed to SPD’s evidence-processing facility.