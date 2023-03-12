WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store robbery

(Reader photo, sent by Molly)

1:41 PM: The Game Stop store at Westwood Village was held up at gunpoint around 12:30 pm today. The robber reportedly was armed with a handgun and stole cash before running out of the store and toward Roxhill Park across SW Barton. That’s where police detained two people minutes later but determined those weren’t the people they’re looking for, so their search resumed. We’re going back through archived audio and will add any description information we find. No injuries reported at the store.

2:07 PM: The descriptions broadcast on police report were of two Black men, possibly in their early 20s, one 6’1″ and light-skinned, the other 5’9″ and darker-skinned, with black clothing, white shoes, and light-colored masks, one with a silver handgun. Police also talked with a person who saw two possible suspects hopping into a vehicle (no description of that) on 31st SW and heading south “at a high rate of speed.” If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 23-68210.

2:47 PM: SPD has just posted about this, with one added detail – the robbers also got away with a customer’s wallet.