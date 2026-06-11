Also in The Junction: Kim Thayil book signing Saturday, and the West Seattle co-author

Also in The Junction, the Easy Street Records marquee is a reminder of a big-name book signing coming up Saturday night: Grammy-winning, Hall of Fame-inducted Kim Thayil, founding guitarist of Soundgarden, has published his memoir, and if you buy it, you can get his signature during a 7 pm event at Easy Street (4559 California SW). You might already have heard about this – it’s been in our calendar a while – but you might not realize that his co-author is a longtime West Seattle resident: Adem Tepedelen co-authored the memoir, “A Screaming Life: Into the Superunknown,” and emailed to be sure we knew the West Seattle angle goes beyond the location of the signing. Here’s how to buy the book from Easy Street. The publisher’s description promises not only the behind-the-scenes story of Thayil’s life but also notes that he “takes readers backstage to meet the band that boldly broke the traditional rules of rock,forging a new genre while selling over 30 million albums and building a fiercely loyal fanbase across the globe.”