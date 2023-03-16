READY? Two days until first 2023 West Seattle recycle/reuse/shred event

One more reminder – two days remain to get ready for this year’s first free dropoff recycle/reuse/shred event in West Seattle, 9 am-noon (or until the available trucks fill up) Saturday (March 18th) in the north lot of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor). For the list of what will and won’t be accepted, see this flyer. Organizers include the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, West Seattle Junction Association, Seattle Public Utilities, and Waste Management, Friendly Earth, Northwest Center, Seadrunar, and Styro Recycle. The college is at 6000 16th SW – if you’re driving, approach the lot entrance from the northbound side of 16th.
