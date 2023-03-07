ELECTION 2023: Stephen Brown announces Seattle City Council District 1 campaign

Another candidate has just joined the race for Seattle City Council District 1. Stephen Brown is a West Seattle resident and entrepreneur. He is founder and president of Eltana Bagels, which has cafés on Capitol Hill and in North Seattle. In his announcement – which you can read in full here – Brown vows “to bring a pragmatic approach on issues such as urban vitality, small business support, and transit” and says, “I began to seriously consider running a few years ago when I decided to keep Eltana Bagels open and un-boarded during the height of the Black Lives Matter, George Floyd protests, and ensuing CHOP occupancy. I could have followed many businesses at the time and closed my doors or joined some of my neighboring businesses in their lawsuit against the city. Instead, I listened to the community and to my employees. We worked to keep people employed and keep our doors open for our customers. I think that kind of collaborative leadership is desperately needed on the Council right now.” Brown’s announcement also notes that his background includes serving as “Lead Entrepreneur of the Seattle Monorail Project” from 2003-2007, during which time “he participated on the task force that created the ORCA card.” Brown’s announcement for the seat Lisa Herbold is leaving follows the declarations of Preston Anderson, Maren Costa, Rob Saka, and Phil Tavel; as we’ve been doing with all the announced candidates, we’ll be seeking a sit-down video interview with Brown shortly. So far, though the recent remapping process has expanded D-1 outside West Seattle/South Park, everyone running lives in WS. The field for the August 1st primary won’t be final until after King County Elections filing week in mid-May.