CREATIVE CAREGIVING: Free workshop at Senior Center of West Seattle next week

If you’re a caregiver, creative expression might help you cope. The Senior Center of West Seattle has several spots still open in a free workshop next week. We just got the announcement:

Creative Workshops for Caregivers

Wednesday, March 29, 1–2 pm

Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon St.)

Creative Aging at the Frye Art Museum is excited to launch the first in a series of creative workshops for caregivers. Presented in partnership with Sound Generations and led by teaching artist Carmen Ficarra, the workshops are designed to give caregivers an opportunity to create in a fun and relaxing manner. While the session will focus on how caregivers can turn to art in their own leisure time, participants will also explore the possibilities of these projects being done with those in their care. No prior experience as an artist is necessary. The workshop is free and art materials are provided. For more information, or to register by Monday, March 27, email brittanybl@soundgenerations.org or call 206-727-6261.