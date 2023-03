Thanks to the texter who just told us about discolored water near 40th/Oregon. They’ve contacted Seattle Public Utilities – 206-386-1800 if this happens to you – and they aren’t working any breaks at the moment (none on the SPU map either), so they speculated it might be Seattle Fire Department hydrant testing. Tests, breaks, or other unusual demands on the system can stir up sediment in the lines, usually rust.