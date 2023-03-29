BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Arcade progress

(Photo courtesy Elyssa Cichy)

You can’t have an arcade without claw machines! That delivery to the space at 2758 Alki Avenue SW is just part of what’s been arriving at the future home of West Seattle Arcade. It’s been 2 1/2 months since we first told you about the plan for the long-vacant space formerly home to food businesses. After multiple reader requests for an update, we checked in with proprietor Elyssa Cichy. She tells WSB, “We don’t have an opening date yet, but we are making good progress on the city of Seattle permitting, so we’re still hoping for a Spring opening. We have already started to set up birthday-party space and some cool games including racing games, dance games, pinballs, and more!”