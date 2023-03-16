West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Luna Park Café reopening

March 16, 2023 11:17 am
After multiple test runs, Luna Park Café will reopen tomorrow (Friday, March 17th) – but only for breakfast and lunch for starters, according to founder John Bennett. Six months have passed since the restaurant closed for maintenance, repairs, and upgrades.

They’ve also made some menu changes, most notably adding this vegan menu. As with any place opening/reopening, they hope you will be patient, don’t everyone rush in at once! The 34-years-in-business café at 2918 SW Avalon Way will be open 8 am-3 pm Wednesdays-Sundays as of tomorrow.

  • Nani March 16, 2023 (11:48 am)
    I am sooo there for the expanded vegan menu!

    Congrats to Luna Park on reopening, you’ve been missed! 

