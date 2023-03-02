BIZNOTE: 3rd anniversary party for The Good Society

Just out of the WSB inbox, a big party starts tomorrow at The Admiral District’s award-winning The Good Society Brewery and Public House:

We are celebrating turning 3 and we’ve got some good stuff lined up for you!

On Friday we will release our 3rd Anniversary DIPA, 3rd Time’s a Charm. We added Phantasm and used a thiol-boosting yeast to release some awesome tropical notes. Combined with the boozy 8.7% abv, it’s reminiscent of sitting on the beach with a drink in hand!

We are also release Rye Hard 2: Rye Harder. We took Rye Hard, our Imperial Rye Stout we brewed late in 2021, aged it in rye whiskey barrels, and then blended it with a young batch. We will have a sixtel of the original on as well.

On Saturday, we are doing weekend versions of Music Bingo and Trivia! We love these events and often hear how folks have trouble making it to these events during the week, so here’s your chance! Come win some prizes!

We also partnered with our friends at Shug’s Soda Fountain to bring you ice cream sandwiches and beer floats!