BIZNOTE: Shug’s Soda Fountain holiday pop-up + future plans



(Image courtesy Shug’s Soda Fountain)

Baked Alaska on California! That’s part of what Shug’s Soda Fountain is offering in an upcoming pop-up at its future West Seattle “Mini” location (California/Charlestown). December 18-21st, noon-4 pm each day, Colleen Wilkie of Shug’s says, “We will be offering Baked Alaskas, holiday ice cream & drink gift boxes, and pints of Candy Cane and Egg Nog ice cream. People can also pre-order (preferable) all these items at this link.” They’ve done various pop-ups at the corner, but after three years have yet to open full-time, so we asked Wilkie if that was still in their future plans. She says yes: “We are working more diligently now to open this Spring. Between having a baby, permitting, and the pandemic – we certainly have been in an uphill battle. We are remaining hopeful!”